Left Menu
Development News Edition

Max von Sydow, 'Seventh Seal' and 'The Exorcist' star, dead at 90

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:54 IST
Max von Sydow, 'Seventh Seal' and 'The Exorcist' star, dead at 90

Veteran actor Max von Sydow, who famously played a game of chess with Death in Ingmar Bergman's cult classic "The Seventh Seal" and the Three-Eyed Raven in "Game of Thrones" , has died at the age of 90. The Sweden-born French actor died on Sunday, his representatives confirmed the news to Deadline.

French website Paris Match published a statement from the actor's wife, film producer Catherine von Sydow, which read, "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on March 8, 2020". Von Sydow's career spanned 65 years and the actor worked across genres in American and European cinema, including acclaimed arthouse, Hollywood blockbusters, television and video games. The actor, who considered Bergman his mentor, worked with the legendary Swedish filmmaker in 11 films, which also included "Wild Strawberries", "The Passion of Anna", "Shame" and "The Virgin Spring". Von Sydow's credits also include the role of Emperor Ming in "Flash Gordon", "The Greatest Story Ever Told", "Hannah and Her Sister" and horror classic "The Exorcist".

In recent years, the actor was known for his roles as Lor San Tekka in sci-fi spectacle "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and the mystical Three-Eyed Raven in "Game Of Thrones"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Chopra spends weekend with Nick Jonas, mom

Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent her weekend with her near and dear ones and thanked Natasha and Adar Poonawala for being the best host to give her chilling time. The 37-year-old actor shared the moment in an Instagram post, which she captioned ...

Two U.S. service members killed in Iraq during counter-ISIS mission

Two U.S. service members were killed in north central Iraq while accompanying Iraqi security forces on an mission targeting Islamic State, the U.S. military said in a statement on Monday attributing the deaths to enemy forces.The two U.S. m...

Turkey sentences ousted pro-Kurdish mayor to jail

The ousted mayor of Turkeys mainly Kurdish Diyarbakir province was sentenced on Monday to more than nine years in prison for membership of a terrorist organisation, a judicial source said. Selcuk Mizrakli, from the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democ...

Impact Asset Manager ThomasLloyd Reaches a Record High for Finance for Its Climate Projects - Client Funds Worth €330 Million Raised

ThomasLloyd, the impact investor and provider of climate-related finance, has raised 339 million from clients through its sustainable investment solutions in the 2019 financial year, representing a considerable year-on-year 2018 209 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020