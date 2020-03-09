Max von Sydow, 'Seventh Seal' and 'The Exorcist' star, dead at 90

Veteran actor Max von Sydow, who famously played a game of chess with Death in Ingmar Bergman's cult classic "The Seventh Seal" and the Three-Eyed Raven in "Game of Thrones" , has died at the age of 90. The Sweden-born French actor died on Sunday, his representatives confirmed the news to Deadline.

French website Paris Match published a statement from the actor's wife, film producer Catherine von Sydow, which read, "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on March 8, 2020". Von Sydow's career spanned 65 years and the actor worked across genres in American and European cinema, including acclaimed arthouse, Hollywood blockbusters, television and video games. The actor, who considered Bergman his mentor, worked with the legendary Swedish filmmaker in 11 films, which also included "Wild Strawberries", "The Passion of Anna", "Shame" and "The Virgin Spring". Von Sydow's credits also include the role of Emperor Ming in "Flash Gordon", "The Greatest Story Ever Told", "Hannah and Her Sister" and horror classic "The Exorcist".

In recent years, the actor was known for his roles as Lor San Tekka in sci-fi spectacle "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and the mystical Three-Eyed Raven in "Game Of Thrones"..

