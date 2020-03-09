Preity Zinta celebrates 19 years of 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke'

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram on Monday to mark the completion of 19 years of her film -- Chori Chori Chupke Chupke -- and shared her experience about the film's shooting. The 45-year-old actor shared the song's clip along with the caption saying that it was a fun experience while working with the entire star-cast. Not just that, she also termed it as one of the craziest roles she played in the movie.

She wrote: "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke' was so much fun! I loved working with Abbas Mustan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, and the entire cast and crew. My craziest role. All the research I did, how nervous I was. It was such a fun experience." In the video, Preity Zinta and Salman Khan can be seen expressing their love for each other for a song sequence.

She also thanked Abbas Mustan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and everyone who worked for an emotionally charged and madly fun ride. Helmed by Abbas Mustan, the film features Salman, Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The film was based on surrogacy. It was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.