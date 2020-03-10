Left Menu
  Updated: 10-03-2020 16:03 IST
  Created: 10-03-2020 16:03 IST
Alia Bhatt celebrates 3 years of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Holi
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in a glimpse form the song (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Alia Bhatt on Tuesday celebrated the occasion of Holi and her 2017-romantic drama -- Badrinath Ki Dulhania -- completing three years in Bollywood. The actor shared a glimpse of the title track featuring her and Varun wishing everyone a Happy Holi. The 26-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the title glimpse and captioned the post as, "Happy Holi, everyone! #3YearsofBKD #BadrinathKiDulhania."

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is a 2017 comedy-drama that is the sequel to the 2014 flick 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The movie, which was released on the Holi weekend revolved around Badri (Varun Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt).

Badri wants to marry Vaidehi, but she wants to pursue her dream of becoming an air hostess. The movie was a hit and was loved and applauded by the critics as well as the audience. The peppy title song 'Badri Ki Dukhania' from the movie struck a chord with the audience being a Holi special song.

It shows Varun and Alia groove on to its tune, as well as play Holi, and is one of the famous Holi songs. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is sung by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, and Ikka. (ANI)

