Rishi Kapoor extends Holi greetings on Twitter

Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday sent his heartwarming wishes to his fans on the occasion of Holi -- the festival of colours and also advised them to be careful of the coronavirus.

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 10-03-2020 18:25 IST
  Created: 10-03-2020 18:25 IST
Rishi Kapoor extends Holi greetings on Twitter
Rishi Kapoor as a child drenched in colours (Image courtesy: Twitter).

Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday sent his heartwarming wishes to his fans on the occasion of Holi -- the festival of colours and also advised them to be careful of the coronavirus. Sharing a throwback picture, he captioned the image as, "A young brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Corona Virus."

In the photo, a young Rishi Kapoor with his eyes full of innocence is seen drenched in colours. He is not the only actor who shared his Holi wishes with fans. Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sonakshi Sinha also extended their greetings to fans.

Bachchan wished his Instagram followers a colourful and vibrant Holi in his own unique poetic fashion. The caption, which was originally written in Hindi read: "Holi ke is paavan avasar par sab ko anek badhaee, aur sneh (I congratulate everyone on the auspicious occasion of Holi). Ham sab ke jeevan mein, aur aapas mein khushiyon ka rang bhara rahe, yahee praarthana hai eeshvar se! (I pray to God that may our lives be filled with the colours of joy)"

The power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas shared a picture of themselves covered in Holi colours, head to toe. Chopra wrote in the caption that "we have already been living in colour over the past few days. Literally. Nick's first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi."

Actress Sonakshi Sinha didn't miss out on the opportunity to participate in the online Holi festivity. However, she mentioned that this year she wouldn't be celebrating the festival like she usually does, referring indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

