Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lea Thompson to direct comedy 'Sisters Before Misters'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 11:34 IST
Lea Thompson to direct comedy 'Sisters Before Misters'

Actor-filmmaker Lea Thompson is set to direct female-fronted comedy "Sisters Before Misters". Based on the novel of the same name, Janine DiVita and Eric Holmes have adapted the screenplay, reported Variety.

Dolphin Entertainment has acquired the rights to the book. The film will follow Isabel, a struggling millennial and an aspiring singer-songwriter, who offers to plan her disapproving, estranged sister Allison's wedding.

Isabel has no experience in the field but she takes up the job with the hope of bringing her family back together. Thompson said she is looking forward to working on many "honest, funny and female-centric" like "Sisters Before Misters".

"I was drawn to the incredible characters in Janine and Eric's wonderful script, all of whom are strong, flawed and interesting. "I want to tell stories like this, that are honest, funny and female-centric. Stories I want to see. I believe I have a unique perspective after my long and varied career as a dancer, singer, actress, and director," the "Back to Future" star said. Thompson made her feature directing debut with 2017's "The Year of Spectacular Men", starring Zoey Deutch and Madelyn Deutch. She has also directed episodes of TV series "Mom", "Young Sheldon" , among others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Italian woman stranded in apartment with husband's body for 2 days thanks to quarantine rules

A woman in Borghetto Santo Spirito in Italys Savona province has been stuck in her apartment with her husbands dead body for the last two days due to strict quarantine regime that has been clamped in the country in the wake of coronavirus b...

Pentagon chief Esper's trip to Central and South Asia postponed over COVID-19

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that US Defence Secretary Mark Espers trip to Central and South Asia has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Out of an abundance of caution, the secretary of defense has decided to postpone ...

Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots.

Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots....

Petition in Delhi HC alleges hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP's Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra.

Petition in Delhi HC alleges hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJPs Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020