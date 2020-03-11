Lea Thompson to direct comedy 'Sisters Before Misters'

Actor-filmmaker Lea Thompson is set to direct female-fronted comedy "Sisters Before Misters". Based on the novel of the same name, Janine DiVita and Eric Holmes have adapted the screenplay, reported Variety.

Dolphin Entertainment has acquired the rights to the book. The film will follow Isabel, a struggling millennial and an aspiring singer-songwriter, who offers to plan her disapproving, estranged sister Allison's wedding.

Isabel has no experience in the field but she takes up the job with the hope of bringing her family back together. Thompson said she is looking forward to working on many "honest, funny and female-centric" like "Sisters Before Misters".

"I was drawn to the incredible characters in Janine and Eric's wonderful script, all of whom are strong, flawed and interesting. "I want to tell stories like this, that are honest, funny and female-centric. Stories I want to see. I believe I have a unique perspective after my long and varied career as a dancer, singer, actress, and director," the "Back to Future" star said. Thompson made her feature directing debut with 2017's "The Year of Spectacular Men", starring Zoey Deutch and Madelyn Deutch. She has also directed episodes of TV series "Mom", "Young Sheldon" , among others..

