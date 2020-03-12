Left Menu
Coronavirus : Release of Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' postponed

A day after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic, makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming cop-action thriller 'Sooryavanshi' on Thursday temporarily postponed its release.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 12-03-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  Created: 12-03-2020 20:05 IST
Poster of film 'Sooryavanshi' (Image Source: . Image Credit: ANI

A day after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic, makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming cop-action thriller 'Sooryavanshi' on Thursday temporarily postponed its release. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres at 6 pm on March 24 which happens to be a Tuesday.

Akshay Kumar who plays the central role in Rohit Shetty's latest cop-universe flick took to social media to make a formal announcement. Kumar shared a note from Rohit Shetty's production company - Rohit Shetty Picturez - which read, "Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying."

"We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID -- 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience," the statement further read. "Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself," Kumar tweeted.

The decision came against the backdrop of the Maharashtra government's decision to keep multiplexes, restaurants, and malls open 24X7. The action-drama features Rohit Shetty's cop trio of Ajay Devgn (Singham), Ranveer Singh (Simmba) and Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi).

Earlier this month, the release of another much-awaited flick 'No Time To Die' which is a James Bond film was also pushed back amid coronavirus scare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

