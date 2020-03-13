Left Menu
Ranveer's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to release on Oct 2, Farhan's 'Toofaan' advanced to Sept 18

  PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 13-03-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:33 IST
Ranveer's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to release on Oct 2, Farhan's 'Toofaan' advanced to Sept 18

Yash Raj Films' "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", starring Ranveer Singh, will release on October 2 this year, while Farhan Akhtar's sports drama "Toofaan" has been advanced to September 18 to avoid a box office clash. "Toofaan", directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Ritesh Sidwani and Farhan's Excel Entertainment, was earlier scheduled to bow out on October 2. "In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra and Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' on 2nd October and Excel Entertainment will release 'Toofaan' on 18th September 2020," YRF spokesperson said in a statement. Produced by Maneesh Sharma, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" is being directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The film is set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati. The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of "Arjun Reddy" actor Shalini Pandey. It also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

