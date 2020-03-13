Left Menu
Big-B to raise awareness about Coronavirus

In the wake of the rising misinformation around the novel coronavirus, the Government of India and The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) joined hands and roped in megastar Amitabh Bachchan to raise awareness about COVID-19.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:14 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:14 IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the rising misinformation around the novel coronavirus, the Government of India and The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) joined hands and roped in megastar Amitabh Bachchan to raise awareness about COVID-19. Bachchan on Friday took to Twitter and announced that he is collaborating with the government and UNICEF for the cause.

"Getting set to advocate the preventions necessary about CoVID 19, ... this is for UNICEF, and the Health Ministry of GOI .. the message should be out soon .. Be safe .. be careful," wrote Bachchan. Along with the tweets, he also shared a couple of pictures of himself getting ready for recording message about the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the legendary actor also released a poetic public service announcement in the light of the COVID-19. Bachchan's message comes at a time when more than 81 people in the country have been infected by the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

