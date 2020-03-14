Anubha Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana to reunite for action thriller

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Ayushmann Khurrana are set to reteam for an action thriller. The director-actor duo last collaborated on critically-acclaimed "Article 15", which revolved around the caste divide in the country

Representative of the filmmaker, who is currently riding high on the success of "Thappad", announced the new project on Friday. The new film is scheduled to release on October 16 this year. Ayushmann was last seen in "Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.