Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neha Dhupia on 'Roadies' controversy: Unacceptable that my father, daughter being abused

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 18:32 IST
Neha Dhupia on 'Roadies' controversy: Unacceptable that my father, daughter being abused

Actor Neha Dhupia has revealed that her family and friends are being harassed over her comments on physical abuse in a relationship that she made on reality show "Roadies", with people "flooding" her father's text messages with abuse. In a clip which had gone viral on social media from the audition of MTV's "Roadies Revolution", Dhupia allegedly slammed a contestant who confessed of hitting his ex-girlfriend who was cheating on him with five men. The actor had reportedly said that it was the girl's choice if she wanted to be with five men but nothing justifies physical violence.

Following the airing of the episode, the actor was heavily trolled for her comments, with many calling her "fake feminist", a "hypocrite", as netizens pulled out an old video of hers from the same show where a female contestant confessed of hitting someone and Dhupia is seen reportedly smiling. Issuing a statement on Twitter, Dhupia said she does not stand for cheating, as "adultery is a moral choice" regardless of any gender but she is strictly against any kind of violence.

"What I do stand for is women's safety. Sadly, as a reaction to my opinion, I have been subjected to weeks of vitriol. One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad's personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter's page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me," the actor said. Dhupia, who appears on the show as one of the judges, said what a man or a woman does in a relationship is their choice and moral choices are "always ambiguous." "But no matter what they are, they cannot lead to physical abuse. I stand by the fact that no matter what physical abuse or assault is not acceptable. Obviously, a man's physical strength is a lot more than girls and gender-based violence against women is a huge problem in our country and across the world.

"I urge people, whether a man or woman, to educate themselves about domestic violence. If you're a victim of abuse, please stand up for yourself. You are not alone," she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Curbs on visitors to malls, gyms, beaches in Kerala's capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 PTI In the wake of three positive cases of coronavirus being reported from the state capital, Kerala government on Saturday imposed restrictions on visitors entry at malls, gyms and beaches and warned people not t...

New rockets target Iraq base where US, UK troops killed

A fresh spate of rockets targeted an Iraqi base north of Baghdad on Saturday where foreign troops are deployed, Iraqi and US security sources told AFP, in a rare daytime attack. It was the 23rd such attack since late October on installation...

Maha gender budget statement paints bleak picture for women

As many as 48 per cent women in Maharashtra are anemic, the percentage of child marriages stood at 26.3 per cent while teen pregnancies were at 8 per cent, the gender budget of the state tabled in the Legislative Council on Saturday reveale...

Rugby-Super Rugby suspended due to coronavirus fears

Super Rugby will be put on hold after this weekends matches in the wake of New Zealand announcing that travelers entering the country must self-isolate for 14 days due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak. SANZAAR, who run the Southern He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020