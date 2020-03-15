Brittany Snow, Tyler Stanaland get married

"Pitch Perfect" actor Brittany Snow and fiance Tyler Stanaland tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Malibu. The couple's Saturday wedding was attended by about 120 guests, reported The Knot

The duo celebrated their upcoming wedding last month with joint bachelor and bachelorette parties

Snow and Stanaland started dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in February 2019.

