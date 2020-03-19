Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Hugh Jackman closes his New York cafe

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 12:52 IST
Coronavirus: Hugh Jackman closes his New York cafe
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has temporarily closed his cafe Laughing Man to avoid the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The 51-year-old actor felt it was the "right thing" to do in order to ensure the safety of the staff and guests. "We have made the decision to temporarily close the @laughingmancafe. We feel this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our staff and community," he wrote on Instagram.

"We also feel it is the right thing for the larger community of NYC. We want to be a place of healthy interaction and not a potential danger to you." Jackman also urged his fans to take care of each other as the world grapples with the virus. "This is a time when we find new depths to our motto ALL BE HAPPY and hope, more than ever, for it to help guide humanity. While it pains us not to serve you, person, to person, we will look for other ways to serve you during this time. Let us take care of each other the best we can. We wish the whole world health, peace, patience and love. #allbehappy," he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Archbishop of Delhi: All Holy masses, other services in parishes to remain suspended till Mar 31

Archbishop of Delhi Anil Couto on Thursday said that all Holy Masses and other services in its parishes will remain suspended till March 31 in line with government instructions regarding COVID-19. Father Robinson, Secretary to Archbishop of...

Hotels, restaurants in Nainital to remain shut between March 21-31

All hotels and restaurants in the town will remain shut between March 21 and 31 in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus pandemic. To ensure the safety of people in Nainital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nainital Hotels Restau...

Nirbhaya: SC dismisses Akshay's plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed death-row convict Akshay Kumars plea challenging the rejection of his second mercy petition by the President. A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna said no ground was made out in...

After 7 years, my daughter's soul will rest in peace: Nirbhaya's mother

After a Delhi court dismissed a plea by three of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case, her mother on Thursday said her daughters soul will now rest in peace and she had got justice seven years after the gruesome gangrape and murder t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020