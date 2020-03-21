Left Menu
Memorials should be constructed in name of rape victims, says Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut said that the memorials should be constructed in the name of rape victims.

Actor Kangana Ranaut. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut said that the memorials should be constructed in the name of rape victims. "I think there should be memorials on the names of the girls who are rape victims because we need to change the thinking and mindset. Those thinking of commiting crime like rape and acid attack must think that society will not accept them," she said.

Four rapists who were convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder, the horrific incident that took place in Delhi on December 16, 2012, were hanged to death early morning on Friday. "Our judicial system is quite old and unfair. It took seven long years for our judicial system to give verdict on a horrific rape and murder case that shook the entire nation," the 32-year-old actor said.

Recalling the candle-light march she had took part in during the time of shoot for the film 'Queen', she further said, " There should have been quick justice for such brutal crime. Indirectly we have tortured Nirbhaya's mother and the entire family for seven long years." The 'Panga' actor also stated that she feels related to Nirbhaya's mom's name Asha Devi since her mother's name is Asha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

