'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood tests positive for COVID-19

  PTI
  • |
  Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 21-03-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  Created: 21-03-2020 17:25 IST
American reality TV star Colton Underwood is the latest Hollywood figure to have been tested positive with coronavirus. The former star of "The Bachelor" shared the news on his official Instagram page.

"I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. "For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favour and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all," Underwood wrote in a post. The 28-year-old star also posted a video where he cautioned the younger generation to not take the disease lightly.

"There’s a lot of information going out in the news and the media right now about the coronavirus, saying it’s for the elderly or young people don’t want to do this," Underwood said. "I want to let you guys know, I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my test results back today and they are positive. And it’s been kicking my a**, just to put it very bluntly," he added. Underwood further said that he is sharing the news not because he wants to "cause fear or panic" but to encourage everyone "to stay home and do your part." Before him, a number of celebrities have gone public with their COVID-19 diagnosis, including Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, "Frozen 2" actor Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, "Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju and celebrated TV host Andy Cohen. The novel virus, which first originated in China's Wuhan city, has claimed 11,397 lives with more than 275,427 cases reported in over 160 countries and territories.

