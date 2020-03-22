Left Menu
'Ye public holiday nahi hai bhaai': Salman Khan urges people to stay isolated

Urging people to take government's advisory of self-isolation seriously amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, megastar Salman Khan on Sunday shared a video message for fans.

Actor Salman Khan (file). Image Credit: ANI

Urging people to take government's advisory of self-isolation seriously amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, megastar Salman Khan on Sunday shared a video message for fans. The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the video message in which he is seen urging people to stay at home.

"Ye public holiday nahi hai bhaai, ye bada serious maamla hai.. ye sab band karo, please wear masks, wash your hands and stay clean," said Khan. "What is the problem in doing all of these things if it saves hundreds of lives? Please follow this... it is a matter of lives," he added.

Like many other Bollywood celebrities actor, Salman Khan is also in self-isolation as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. So far, there have been 324 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

