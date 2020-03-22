Akshay, Hrithik, Adnan express gratitude to professionals combating coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and singer Adnan Sami on Sunday clanged utensils and expressed their gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus pandemic. The 'Good Newwz' actor along with the 'Super 30' actor were seen banging plates are seen standing on the walls and banging the plates with a ladle to salute the spirit of the relentless workers who caress the patients suffering from the coronavirus.

Akshay shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "5 mins at 5 pm : With my neighbours taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home and working tirelessly to keep us safe. Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @my_bmc #MumbaiPolice @hrithikroshan #SajidNadiadwala" Padma Shri Awardee singer Adnan Sami took to Twitter and shared the mesmerizing visuals from his balcony in the form of a video. Adnan is seen standing in the balcony of his house, as he lauded and cheered for the Doctors, Nurses and Police officials who are risking their lives amid coronavirus.

He tweeted, OMG!!!!!!!!! The greatest 'Goosebump' moment... I've never experienced this EVER! From d dead silence, the air was filled wt applause 4 our heroes- The Doctors, Nurses, Police & all who r risking their lives 4 us..WE SALUTE YOU!#5baje5minute#ThaliBajao #clapforourcarers" Earlier in the day, a multitude of Bollywood personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shradhha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan cheered the brave heroes by clapping, ringing bells and beating plates.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies to express their gratitude to all those who are 'working 24/7.' "Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. #JantaCurfew," PM tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

