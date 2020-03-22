Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay, Hrithik, Adnan express gratitude to professionals combating coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and singer Adnan Sami on Sunday clanged utensils and expressed their gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:56 IST
Akshay, Hrithik, Adnan express gratitude to professionals combating coronavirus outbreak
Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Adnan Sami (image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and singer Adnan Sami on Sunday clanged utensils and expressed their gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus pandemic. The 'Good Newwz' actor along with the 'Super 30' actor were seen banging plates are seen standing on the walls and banging the plates with a ladle to salute the spirit of the relentless workers who caress the patients suffering from the coronavirus.

Akshay shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "5 mins at 5 pm : With my neighbours taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home and working tirelessly to keep us safe. Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @my_bmc #MumbaiPolice @hrithikroshan #SajidNadiadwala" Padma Shri Awardee singer Adnan Sami took to Twitter and shared the mesmerizing visuals from his balcony in the form of a video. Adnan is seen standing in the balcony of his house, as he lauded and cheered for the Doctors, Nurses and Police officials who are risking their lives amid coronavirus.

He tweeted, OMG!!!!!!!!! The greatest 'Goosebump' moment... I've never experienced this EVER! From d dead silence, the air was filled wt applause 4 our heroes- The Doctors, Nurses, Police & all who r risking their lives 4 us..WE SALUTE YOU!#5baje5minute#ThaliBajao #clapforourcarers" Earlier in the day, a multitude of Bollywood personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shradhha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan cheered the brave heroes by clapping, ringing bells and beating plates.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies to express their gratitude to all those who are 'working 24/7.' "Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. #JantaCurfew," PM tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is stepping up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday. The IOC will hold d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020