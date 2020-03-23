Left Menu
Riteish Deshmukh lauds Maha govt's measures to combat coronavirus spread

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday took to social media to appreciate the proactive measures taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

Riteish Deshmukh lauds Maha govt's measures to combat coronavirus spread
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday took to social media to appreciate the proactive measures taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. The 41-year-old's appreciation post came minutes after Thackeray announced a statewide curfew in a bid to combat the deadly virus.

The 'Housefull' actor tweeted, "The proactive steps taken to tackle the corona pandemic by Our CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji@OfficeofUT & the Govt of Maharashtra should be applauded." Deshmukh said that "as citizens, it is our duty to follow the following order and help win this fight."

Earlier, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the government is sealing district borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the districts which are not affected by it. Maharashtra has 74 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the state has reported two deaths. The total positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 467 with nine deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

