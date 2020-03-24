Left Menu
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner remind people to practice social distancing

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West with mother Kris Jenner shared an important message about social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim Kardashian with mother Kris Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West with mother Kris Jenner shared an important message about social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday (local time), Kim shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories revealing, "Today is the first day that I'm having someone from the outside come into my home. It's my mom, social distancing, and we are sitting six feet apart having lunch together"

"We went on a walk six feet apart and it really did make a difference to get out. We just went on our backyard now that it's not raining. I just want you guys to still be encouraged. Social distancing is definitely the way to go and what is really going to make a difference here to get us over this curve," Kim added. While Kris who was sitting on the other side of the table said: "I think it really made me feel better to get outside a little bit today. It made such a difference in my attitude and my energy and my mood. It made me feel cheerful to see Kim. I think if you can just try to get outside for a few minutes."

To which Kim clarified and added, "In your place. Still stay inside." Further, Kardashian also gave updates on how she's been dealing with self-quarantining and offered ideas on how to maximize this time. "Take advantage of the time. I've been doing everything from organizing pictures, making my kids baby books. Every year I write each one of my kids letters and I've been able to catch up on those."

"Just organize everything, I've been cleaning my own pantry. I've done some things that I haven't done in a really long time and I've been trying to look on the bright side." Kim concluded. (ANI)

