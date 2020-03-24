Left Menu
‘Aquaman 2’ writer hints at Black Manta storyline for sequel

  24-03-2020
"Aquaman 2" writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has teased that the sequel will be inspired by Silver Age DC comics featuring Black Manta. The scribe, who penned the script for the Jason Momoa-led superhero movie with Will Beall and director James Wan, made the revelation during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter. "We're not taking any one particular comic book story and adapting it, but if you want to know the vibe we're going for, pick up pretty much any Silver Age story featuring Black Manta," he replied to a fan asking for some details related to the sequel

In the original movie, which released in 2018, actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played David Kane aka Black Manta. "Aquaman 2" is scheduled to release on December 16, 2022.

