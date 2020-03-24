Will The Dragon Prince Season 4 be renewed? Know the returning casts

When is The Dragon Prince Season 4 going to be released? Season 3 premiered on November 22, 2019 and fans are ardently waiting for another season with exciting new stories.

If Netflix's previous saying is to be believed, The Dragon Prince Season 4 would be premiered in May 2020. But based on the current global Covid-19 pandemic situation, we doubt if Netflix will be able to release it in May this year.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

According to Insta Chronicles, the show's future or the release of The Dragon Prince Season 4 is in jeopardy. One of the members of the production has been accused of sexist behaviour and Netflix has always been intolerable on this kind of issues. Thus, many are worried about the possibility of the show's continuation in future.

Despite the onset of several complaints against Aaron Ehasz, the co-creator of The Dragon Prince, he has taken to social media to constantly deny those allegations. However, the creators are still hoping that Netflix will renew The Dragon Prince for Season 4. Since the cast and production house are going to be almost same, we can expect similar kind of experience in future.

Jack DeSena will obviously return to lend his voice for Callum in The Dragon Prince Season 4. Even Ezran (voiced by Sasha Rojen) will also be there followed by Rayla (played by Paula Burrows).

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date, neither Netflix has renewed it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the computer-animated web television series.

