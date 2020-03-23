Peaky Blinders Season 6 release delay, production halts due to COVID-19, more on ‘Black Day’

When will Peaky Blinders Season 6 be released? Now this has become a million-dollar question. And the reason is same and very common – global COVID-19 (coronavirus) epidemic.

The production for Peaky Blinders Season 6 commenced on February 11, 2020. Based on its commencement, we expected it to be premiered in the first half of 2021. But the work has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. A message about the official Twitter feed March 16 verified that the beginning of production of Peaky Blinders year 6 had been postponed. Thus, we cannot expect it to be out in 2021. Even if the situation develops, we can expect Season 6 at the end of 2021.

As far as casting for Peaky Blinders Season 6 is concerned, Cillian Murphy will undeniably return to play the role of Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. He is expected to be joined by Paul Anderson, Harry Kirton and Sophie Rundle, who played the roles of Arthur Shelby, Finn Shelby and Ada Thorne respectively. Natasha O'Keeffe is highly expected as her character Lizzie Stark's relationship with Tommy is likely to be focused in Season 6. Season 5 exposed them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of Season 4. Many fans believe their love tale will be continued in the upcoming season and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids.

Recently the series director, Anthony Byrne posted a picture of the production script of Season 6 titled 'Black Day' over Instagram. There has been no elaboration what 'Black Day' actually means, but many fans indicate the demise of Tommy Shelby or any other major character in the series. If you recall the suspensive ending of Peaky Blinders Season 5 when Tommy did put his gun on his head, many fans predicted that he would die in Season 6. Is the title 'Black Day' linked with it? We need to wait for this answer.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 does not have an official release and the current halt in production is expected to make more delay. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

