'Ubbi Dubbi' dance festival postponed due to coronavirus

The annual dance festival 'Ubbi Dubbi' which was scheduled to for April 18-19 in Texas, has been postponed due to coronavirus. The festival will join with the October Texas festival Freaky Deaky slated for October 30-31, 2020 at the Houston Raceway Park.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Texas
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:18 IST
Representative Image (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The annual dance festival 'Ubbi Dubbi' which was scheduled to for April 18-19 in Texas, has been postponed due to coronavirus. The festival will join with the October Texas festival Freaky Deaky slated for October 30-31, 2020 at the Houston Raceway Park. On Monday, the event organisers in a statement said: "We looked at multiple options to produce a safe event during the Summer, but thought it was best to concentrate on providing a supersized event in the Fall."

"We tried our best to make Ubbi Dubbi happen, but as always, your safety is our top priority," organisers wrote on their official Instagram page. The festival was scheduled to host a barrage of dance acts including Kaskade, Gryffin, Illenium and CamelPhat.

However, instead of cancelling completely, Ubbi Dubbi is joining up with the October Texas festival Freaky Deaky for a show called Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky, as per Billboard. This event is on the calendar for October 30-31, 2020 at the Houston Raceway Park. The lineup for the same will be entirely new and not composed of artists that had been set to play Ubbi Dubbi. Both the events are produced by longstanding dance music promoter Disco Donnie Presents.

And fans who purchased tickets for the festival will be able to transfer them for the October event or receive a refund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

