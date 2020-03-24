Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone are self-quarantining amid coronavirus fears

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone are self-quarantining together at the actor's Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:23 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone are self-quarantining amid coronavirus fears
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone . Image Credit: ANI

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone are self-quarantining together at the 'Inception' actor's Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus outbreak. A source told Us Weekly, on Monday (local time), "They're always together, but like maintaining privacy." The insider revealed that the lovebirds are "not the type of couple to be posting on social media about each other."

The insider further revealed that they are really great for each other and have been enjoying this time together off the grid. While attending the Golden Globes 2020, the couple shared a moment of PDA after Leo and his costars' win for Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy.

Despite a nearly 23-year age gap between them, Morrone isn't worried about what others have to say about her romance with the 'Titanic' actor. In December, the 22-year-old model said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.

In December 2017, the pair started romancing each other and at the moment they are keeping their relationship under wraps, but they are very "serious." In August, an insider told Us that they are in love and they have talked about getting engaged. The source also unveiled that Leo has "never loved a girl like this."

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor has previously dated Blake Lively, Bar Refaeli, Gisele Bundchen, Erin Heatherton and Toni Garrn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks rebound after U.S. Fed's QE promise

Hong Kong stocks rallied on Tuesday, following a broader Asia higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a slew of support measures to ease a global cash crunch. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 967.36 points or 4.46...

Uganda central bank sells dollars to slow shilling's depreciation

Ugandas central bank on Tuesday sold dollars in the interbank market, it said in a notice on data provider Refinitiv, offering support to the local currency which has been experiencing sharp depreciation due to the coronavirus-related disru...

Reliance sets up India's 1st COVID-19 dedicated hospital, to continue paying all its contract workers

Reliance Industries Limited RIL on Monday said that it has set up Indias first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai that includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. Sir HN Rel...

From top to bottom line: Everest closing means financial hit

Apa Sherpa knows firsthand all the risks of climbing Mount Everest. Hes been to the summit 21 times. The potential for a COVID-19 outbreak at base camp had him just as fearful as a blizzard or cracking ice.The 60-year-old mountaineer from N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020