Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preity Zinta asks people to not abandon pets as they don't spread COVID-19

As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday took to Instagram to ask people to clear the clutter around the issue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:21 IST
Preity Zinta asks people to not abandon pets as they don't spread COVID-19
Actor Preity Zinta with her pet (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday took to Instagram to ask people to clear the clutter around the issue. The 45-year-old actor shared a picture of herself chilling with her dog and raised awareness about COVID-19.

"Social distancing is the best thing we can do right now to fight the #covid19 virus," the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor wrote in the caption. "Abandoning your pets is the most inhuman thing one can do right now, specially when it is confirmed that they are not carriers of the virus. Have a heart folks, stay safe, love your pets and pls follow social distancing," she added.

Many other Bollywood celebrities like director Rohit Shetty have urged people to stop abandoning their pets in the light of coronavirus. Growing misinformation is causing a lot of people to abandon their animal friends with many of them being deserted on the roads.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 has globally claimed over 14,652 live and 3,34,981people have been tested positive for it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Russia in digital payments push as it limits banknote circulation

Russia has urged consumers and businesses to use digital payments rather than cash in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and told banks to limit rouble notes in circulation.Consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor this month en...

Social distancing effective at reducing spread of COVID-19: Lancet study

A combined approach of physical distancing -- comprising quarantine, school closure, and workplace measures -- is most effective at reducing the number of novel coronavirus cases compared with many other interventions, according to a study...

Coronavirus: Hisar MP Brijendra Singh extends financial assistance through MPLADS fund

BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Tuesday said a sum of Rs 1.4 crore will be released from his MPLADS fund to make necessary arrangements to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The amount will to be utilised for the purchase of personal pro...

Bhilwara undertakes massive screening exercise for suspected coronavirus carriers: Authorities

Rajasthans textile town Bhilwara has taken a massive screening exercise for suspected coronavirus carriers after 13 people, including three doctors and nine nursing staffers of a hospital, tested positive over the past few days in the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020