Preity Zinta asks people to not abandon pets as they don't spread COVID-19

As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday took to Instagram to ask people to clear the clutter around the issue. The 45-year-old actor shared a picture of herself chilling with her dog and raised awareness about COVID-19.

"Social distancing is the best thing we can do right now to fight the #covid19 virus," the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor wrote in the caption. "Abandoning your pets is the most inhuman thing one can do right now, specially when it is confirmed that they are not carriers of the virus. Have a heart folks, stay safe, love your pets and pls follow social distancing," she added.

Many other Bollywood celebrities like director Rohit Shetty have urged people to stop abandoning their pets in the light of coronavirus. Growing misinformation is causing a lot of people to abandon their animal friends with many of them being deserted on the roads.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 has globally claimed over 14,652 live and 3,34,981people have been tested positive for it. (ANI)

