Arjun Kapoor asks people to be like his dog who prefers to 'chill at home'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday urged people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus in an adorable manner through a short video of his dog who likes to chill at home. The actor took to Twitter to share the video of his pawed-friend named Max standing and not listening to Arjun as he calls his name out twice.

Kapoor then stressed on the need for self-isolation with a cute description of the pet. "This is MAX. He doesn't listen to anyone except himself. He doesn't move around unless he wants or needs to. He feels no pressure to be out," wrote Kapoor along with the video.

"He likes to chill at home. He is exactly how the government of your country expects you to be right now. Let's all be like MAX," his tweet further read. With the number of people affected by coronavirus in the country reaching 519, many Bollywood celebrities are practicing self-isolation by staying in their home and many of them are also urging people to stay at home to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 has globally claimed over 14,652 live and 3,34,981people have tested positive for it. (ANI)

