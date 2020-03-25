Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Wonder Woman 1984', 'In The Heights' release postponed due to coronavirus

Warner Bros. has postponed the release of the movie 'Wonder Woman 1984' and the debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' adaptation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 09:30 IST
'Wonder Woman 1984', 'In The Heights' release postponed due to coronavirus
Poster of Wonder Woman 1984 and In The Heights (Image courtesy: Twitter/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Warner Bros. has postponed the release of the movie 'Wonder Woman 1984' and the debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' adaptation due to the coronavirus pandemic. 'Wonder Woman 1984', the sequel to 2017's 'Wonder Woman,' which was scheduled release on June 5 will now hit theatres on August 14. And 'In the Heights' directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu was slated for June 26 but now isn't dated for release, reported Fon News.

On Tuesday, director Patty Jenkins said on Twitter: "We made 'Wonder Woman 1984' for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th, 2020, in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then." And on Wednesday, Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a letter to Twitter signed by him, Chu, and producer and book writer Quiara Alegria Hudes.

"With the uncertainty in our world, right now, the release of 'In the Heights' is being postponed. When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters," read the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil prices rally on hopes for US stimulus

Oil prices rallied in Asia Wednesday on signs the US Congress was nearing an agreement on a massive stimulus package to help the coronavirus-ravaged American economy, tracking record Wall Street gains. International benchmark Brent crude wa...

Ronaldo, agent donate intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes will donate three intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, local health officials said on Tuesday. The Portuguese pair will donate to at least...

Asia markets track Wall St surge as US targets blockbuster bill

Asian equities soared again Wednesday following a blockbuster day in New York and Europe as US lawmakers edge towards a mammoth stimulus package to support the worlds top economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. While the dea...

COVID-19: Ministry of Social Justice implements work from home

In an effort to halt the COVID-19 spread, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has implemented work from home from today for its officials. R.Subrahmanyam, Secretary Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on Wednesday posted on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020