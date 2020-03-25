Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra uncovers coronavirus myths with WHO experts

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday night through an Instagram Live conversation put forward questions about coronavirus to World Health Organisation (WHO) experts and busted some myths about the global pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 10:53 IST
Priyanka Chopra uncovers coronavirus myths with WHO experts
Representative Image (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday night through an Instagram Live conversation put forward questions about coronavirus to World Health Organisation (WHO) experts and busted some myths about the global pandemic. WHO General-Director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Technical Lead, were part of the live conversation which Priyanka shared on her Instagram. More than 45,000 fans participated in the session.

"There is so much information circulating about Covid-19. And right now we're all searching for clarity. My friends at @WHO and @glblctzn graciously brought the doctors working on the front lines here to give us answers straight from the experts. Please take some time to watch my IG Live with Dr. Tedros (General-Director at W.H.O.) and Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove (Technical Lead for Covid-19) from @WHO, who answered some questions that so many of you sent in," Chopra captioned the post. Bollywood's 'Desi' girl also asked her fans to spread awareness about the disease and tag their friends and family in the post who are looking for answers and action steps.

PC even posted few questions submitted by the general populace and answers to the same on her Instagram story. The first question came from her husband, Nick Jonas, who also joined in on the conversation. One of the questions was about the latest 21 day lockdown in India. Priyanka and Nick have been in self-isolation for weeks now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Solskjaer, Stoney share message for Manchester United fans amid coronavirus pandemic

Manchester United managers of mens and womens teams, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Casey Stoney, shared a message for the fans amid coronavirus pandemic saying that we all need to come together during these unprecedented times. Firstly, on behal...

COVID-19: Samajwadi Party MP provides Rs 15 lakh for masks and sanitisers in Banda

In the aftermath of COVID-19 outbreak, Samajwadi Party SP MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad on Wednesday donated Rs 15 lakh for distribution of masks and sanitisers in the Banda district of the state.In a letter to the District Magistrate, Nishad...

Too big to infect? Some US leaders defy virus guidelines

The State Department has advised against all international travel because of the coronavirus, but that didnt stop Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from flying to Afghanistan this week. Gyms across the nations capital are shuttered, but Sen. R...

388 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

The three hundred and eighty-eight Russian citizens stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special Aeroflot flight, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday. Russian Embassy has successfully facilitated transport...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020