Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish expecting second child

Actor-comic Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are expecting their second child. The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news.

"#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh," Hart captioned a picture of Parrish's growing baby bump. Parrish, 35, also shared the same photograph on social media.

"baby #2 in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6," she wrote. Hart and Parrish, who tied the knot in 2016, are already parents to two-year-old son, Kenzo. In 2017, Hart publicly admitted to having cheated on his wife while she was pregnant with their son.

The "Jumanji" star also shares two children with his former wife, actor Torrei Hart: daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12.

