Sussanne moves in with Hrithik to co-parent amid coronavirus outbreak

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  Created: 25-03-2020 17:00 IST
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday said that his former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, has temporarily moved out of her house to stay with the actor so that the duo can co-parent their children amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hrithik and Sussanne, who have two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan, divorced in 2014.

The "War" star shared a picture of Sussanne on Instagram, writing, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practising lockdown. "It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps." Hrithik said while the world talks about humanity coming together, he believes it represents more than an idea, "especially for parents sharing custody of their kids".

"How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. "Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them," he wrote.

The actor added that he hopes and prays that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, "we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 562 on Wednesday with nine deaths.

