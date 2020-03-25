In self-isolation, Katrina focusses on cleaning her house

As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown, actor Katrina Kaif has been seen cleaning her house with a broom. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor took to Instagram to share her cleaning moment with her fans and friends.

In the video, Katrina could be seen slowly cleaning the floor of her house as her sister Isabelle Kaif teases her in the background. Dressed in a casual T-shirt and shorts, Katrina later in the video is seen using the same broom as a cricket bat and playing with it.

"Day 21 -One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part........ m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up.....this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome," she captioned the post. Earlier on Monday, the 36-year-old actor was seen washing her dishes in the kitchen.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country surged to 606 on Wednesday. (ANI)

