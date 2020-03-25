Left Menu
  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:41 IST
'Sab Ardhanirmit Hai', Ayushmann Khurrana recites his new poem
A still from the video shared by actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has won many hearts with his poetic skills. To nail the zone once again, the actor on Wednesday took to his social media handle to recite one of his newly written poems. Giving the title 'Sab Ardhanirmit Hai', the 35-year-old star shared a video of him reciting the poem on Twitter.

Seen at the comfort of his home, with the backdrop from the balcony view, the actor began the video by saying: "Every day you cannot be really positive, reality really strikes you hard and to think about what is happening in this world... I would like to recite the 'Sab Ardhanirmit' today." The poem explains how almost everything is 'Ardhanirmit', that is, semi-built.

Like Ayushmann, many Bollywood stars are currently practising self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country surged to 606 on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

