Left Menu
Development News Edition

B-town stars support 'I Stand With Humanity' initiative

Bollywood filmmakers and actors including Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar have pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:44 IST
B-town stars support 'I Stand With Humanity' initiative
Representative Image (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood filmmakers and actors including Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar have pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The initiative, 'I Stand With Humanity', has been started by the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian film and television industry has lent its support to provide families of daily wage workers with essential food supplies.

Indian movie director, Rajkumar Hirani supporting the initiative said: "Let's take care of the daily wage earners. Film fraternity has come together to help wholeheartedly. I pledge to contribute & support this initiative." "I pledge to contribute and support this initiative! This is a situation that needs all our help, love, care and support," director Karan Johar posted on Twitter.

'Thappad' actor Taapsee said people must come forward to help the daily wage workers. "This one for the daily wage workers. Because we need to do our bit for the ones who work with/for us. If not corona, lack of basic food might take them down. Let's help them to get through this," Pannu wrote on Twitter.

Ayushmann Khurrana called it a truly noble initiative. Khurrana tweeted: "I vow to support this and contribute. India and Indians are under threat and each one of us have the power to make a difference. Let's support and care for each other as much as we can in this time of crisis. #Istandwithhumanity."

Lara Dutta mentioned that she was happy to contribute for the cause and encouraged everyone to support it while staying safe at home. Veteran actors Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff also said that they whole heartedly support the initiative.

Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar also pledged their support. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,200 people booked in TN for violating lockdown rules

The Tamil Nadu police has booked over 1,200 people for violations relating to the Section 144 Cr.Pc order in the state, in force to implement an eight-day lockdown ordered by the state government as part of its fight against the spread of c...

Bill Burr to come back for 'The Mandalorian' S2

Actor-comedian Bill Burr will be returning for the second season of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian at Disney Plus. According to Deadline, the 51-year-old actor will reprise his role of Imperial sharpshooter-turned-mercenary Mayfi...

Rahul Gandhi urges release of Rs 2.66 cr from MPLAD fund to combat COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday requested for an urgent release of Rs 2.66 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme MPLAD funds for the purchase of ventilators, testing kits, personal protection equipment ...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Tuesday. At around 730 pm on Tuesday, Pakistan started firing first with mortars and other small weapons along the LoC.The Indian army retaliated befitt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020