B-town stars support 'I Stand With Humanity' initiative

Bollywood filmmakers and actors including Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar have pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The initiative, 'I Stand With Humanity', has been started by the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian film and television industry has lent its support to provide families of daily wage workers with essential food supplies.

Indian movie director, Rajkumar Hirani supporting the initiative said: "Let's take care of the daily wage earners. Film fraternity has come together to help wholeheartedly. I pledge to contribute & support this initiative." "I pledge to contribute and support this initiative! This is a situation that needs all our help, love, care and support," director Karan Johar posted on Twitter.

'Thappad' actor Taapsee said people must come forward to help the daily wage workers. "This one for the daily wage workers. Because we need to do our bit for the ones who work with/for us. If not corona, lack of basic food might take them down. Let's help them to get through this," Pannu wrote on Twitter.

Ayushmann Khurrana called it a truly noble initiative. Khurrana tweeted: "I vow to support this and contribute. India and Indians are under threat and each one of us have the power to make a difference. Let's support and care for each other as much as we can in this time of crisis. #Istandwithhumanity."

Lara Dutta mentioned that she was happy to contribute for the cause and encouraged everyone to support it while staying safe at home. Veteran actors Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff also said that they whole heartedly support the initiative.

Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar also pledged their support. (ANI)

