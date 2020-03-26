Left Menu
Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Song Joong-Ki and other cast and crew have decided to stop filming and return to South Korea. Image Credit: Instagram / Song Joong-Ki

Song Joong-Ki created severe headlines since the mid of 2019 when he legally separated from Song Hye-Kyo. Once the matter surfaced, fans expressed discontentment initially as they never expected their divorce in their lifetime.

Then Song Hye-Kyo's ex-husband, Song Joong-Ki again created headlines with a call that he would be visiting Colombia's capital, Bogota in the mid of January to shoot for a movie tiled 'Bogota'. According to SpoTVNews, 'Bogota' movie would be about young people who immigrated to Columbia during 90s. He already had been on a short trip to Columbia in December to check the location.

Again a recent snap of Song Joong-Ki emerged that portrayed him embracing the Columbian actress, Juana del Río. That picture went viral and fans initially started saying that he had left all his feelings for Song Hye-Kyo in South Korea. Then we came to know that picture was actually a reference to the commencement of the recordings of 'Bogota', which also involved the participation of Juana del Río.

During that Song Hye-Kyo was noticed going overseas with her friends. On Friday, January 24, she posted an update with her pet dog on Instagram. The beautiful actress was in talks for her possible appearance in a movie titled Anna.

However, all the projects now have been suspended due to the ongoing global combat against the deadly Covid-19 as coronavirus has affected 198 countries and territories across the world. And Colombia, where Song Joong-Ki was busy filming 'Bogota', is also in the list of the affected countries. Colombia has a total 470 cases and four casualties till date.

The 34-year old actor Song Joong-Ki and other cast and crew have decided to stop filming (only 40 percent of 'Bogota' has been filmed) and return to South Korea. The Colombian government also restricted travel in and out of the country. On Tuesday, March 24, the Descendants of the Sun actor arrived at the Incheon International Airport and reports state that he will be under home quarantine for two weeks.

"Song Joong-Ki returned to Korea on March 24, and thankfully he has had no problems concerning his health. He will be spending some significant amount of time (around 14 days) in self-isolation or quarantine and taking the opportunity to rest in the meantime," his agency stated.

On the other hand, the avid followers and fans of Song Hye-Kyo are amazed to see her in the cover pictorial for Harper's Bazaar magazine in Thailand. The 38-year-old actress was chosen as the cover star for the magazine's Thailand's 15th anniversary celebration edition. The young actress looks severely beautiful in all the pictures published in Harper's Bazaar magazine (Thailand edition).

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo.



