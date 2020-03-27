Left Menu
Better Call Saul Season 5 on new faces like Steven Quezada, Dean Norris, Robert Forster

Since the premiere of Better Call Saul Season 5, fans are surprised to see a wedge between Jimmy (or Saul) and Kim. Image Credit: Facebook / Breaking Bad

Fans are passionately waiting for Better Call Saul Season 5 episode 7 since episode 6 was aired on March 23, 2020. The previous season showed some Breaking Bad references including Easter egg hinting Jesse Pinkman.

In Better Call Saul Season 5 episode 7, fans can get to see tension between Kim, Jimmy and each one of their clients. Who do they (Jimmy and Kim) would like to be as attorneys?

Since the premiere of Better Call Saul Season 5, fans are surprised to see a wedge between Jimmy (or Saul) and Kim. Their relationship has been strained. However, the proposal of Kim to marry Jimmy during the end of episode 6 astonished the viewers.

Here's the synopsis of Better Call Saul Season 5 episode 7 titled 'JMM' – Jimmy and Kim build a legal firewall with help from Huell; Kim sets things straight with her clients as Jimmy is compromised by his; Gus, at war on all fronts, calms troubled waters in service of his plot to build an empire; Mike does damage control.

The viewers are quite happy this time with the release of Better Call Saul Season 5 as they are able to see new faces like Steven Quezada, Dean Norris, Robert Forster (who died on October 11, 2019). They will be seen playing the roles of Hank Schrader, Steven Gomez and Ed Galbraith respectively. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are yet to appear on the series from Breaking Bad to play to roles of Jesse Pinkman and Walter White respectively.

Better Call Saul Season 5 episode 7 titled 'JMM' will be premiered on Monday, March 30 on AMC. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

