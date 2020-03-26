The Expendables 4: Know what Randy Couture said on its making including other updates

The Expendables 4 is undeniably one of the most-awaited movies action enthusiasts are waiting for a long period. The notable success of The Expendables 3 made fans curious to get the updates on the fourth movie.

Things have undeniably went a tad silent on The Expendables 4, still here we have some positive update from The Action Elite, the publication which had an exclusive conversation with Randy Couture.

"It is a thing! I got a script last year and really enjoyed reading it. It was very well done but where we are on the production scale and getting it moving I'm not sure. There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes with the producer to make a film that big so I'm hoping this Spring we get the greenlight but I'm not hearing anything definitive right now," Randy Couture said to the publication.

Unfortunately, Rocky Balboa's actor, Sylvester Stallone announced his exit from the franchise and fans were disappointed to know that The Expendables 4 would be made without Rocky Balboa. But now it seems the actor has changed his mind.

Pierce Brosnan said in March 2014 that he had agreed with Avi Lerner to star in a The Expendables 4 film, but added that he was not sure which one he would appear in, saying "I have no idea which one it would be, I just said yes." Sylvester Stallone revealed his first choice for the villain was Jack Nicholson. In an Instagram post last year, the 73-year-old actor posted one of his pictures from The Expendables franchise with a short description – All of those July 4th Fireworks got my mind going! The next adventure! Does it mean he has changed his decision and wants to get back to the franchise?

The making of this movie has been suffering in terms of development since Jack Nicholson and Pierce Brosnan were rumored to be involved. The movie was once said to commence production by April 2019, but in July he announced that he was beginning to work on the project.

However, with the severe outburst of coronavirus across the world, almost all the projects have been stopped as majority of the countries are having lockdown or curfew. Thus, any development on The Expendables 4 is not expected currently.

The Expendables 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

