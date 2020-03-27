Left Menu
Vidya Balan urges people to donate for needy ones amid nationwide lockdown

Actor Vidya Balan on Friday urged people to donate generously for the less fortunate ones who are going hungry due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:06 IST
Actor Vidya Balan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vidya Balan on Friday urged people to donate generously for the less fortunate ones who are going hungry due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to curb the spread of coronavirus. The actor posted a video of herself on Instagram where she is seen spreading awareness about the Mumbai based NGO - Mumbai Roti Bank which is providing free meals to the needy.

Balan shared the contact details of the Mumbai Roti Bank volunteers and urged her Instafam to contact the volunteers in case they find someone in need of food. "As we all know the whole world is facing an unprecedented challenge due to the coronavirus. In India it is estimated that 200 million people go hungry every day and this number is only increasing at an alarming rate in the current situation," she said.

"Scores of daily wage labourers, jobless workers and others who have no groceries, no food to eat. And in these difficult times Mumbai Roti Bank is providing free meals to the poor and needy," the actor added. She further urged people to do little bit for the unfortunate ones by donating generously to them.

"Please Donate generously. Uncooked grains and pulses like rice, wheat, dal and even cooking oil, we will cook meals in our kitchen and distribute. Monetary donations can be sent to our bank details or via Paytm," she wrote in the caption. The 'Mission Mangal' actor shared further details of the NGO in her caption.

As many workers from the unskilled sector are going hungry amid the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to curb the spread of coronavirus, many Bollywood celebrities are donating and urging their fans to donate for the same. The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

