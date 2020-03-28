‘Killing Eve’ S3 premiere moved up by two weeks

The third season of BBC America and AMC's critically-acclaimed series "Killing Eve" will now premiere two weeks ahead of its scheduled date. The season three of the Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-led show was earlier set to debut on April 26 but now it will release on April 12.

The move will allow AMC to fill in the empty slots of "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead", which were forced to cancel their productions in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. "We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now," Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement posted on the network's website. "This season of 'Killing Eve' digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn't wait for fans to see it" she added.

Writer-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge created the series, based on the "Codename Villanelle" novellas by Luke Jennings, and oversaw its first season. She handed over the head writing duties to Emerald Fennell for season two. Suzanne Heathcote is running season three. "Killing Eve" also features Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia.

The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle, the assassin without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her.

All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances and perhaps a share of their souls. Heathcote is al serving as executive producers alongside Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin and Sandra Oh.

