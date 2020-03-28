Combating COVID-19: Hema Malini urges everyone to practice social distancing

Evergreen actor Hema Malini is the latest name to join the stars, who are using their social media platforms to the most in raising awareness about the importance of social-distancing to check the spread of coronavirus. The 71-year-old star on Saturday took to her Twitter handle to share a video message for her followers in which she is seen explaining everybody to practice social-distancing and stay back home to curb the spread of the virus.

Seen at the comfort of her home, the 'Sholay' actor started recording the video by extending her 'Navratri' wishes to everyone. In the one-minute and 57-second long video, the actor further began to address the current situation of the challenges put forth by the deadly virus to the people.

The BJP lawmaker also made the point of how the virus is badly affecting worldwide, making worse for China, and Italy. Referring to the growing number of coronavirus positive cases in our country, the seasoned actor urged everybody to follow the norm of social-distancing.

The 'Baghbhan' actor thanked all the essential workforce personnel for their contribution during these trying times. She also appealed to every devotee to not visit religious places during the coming auspicious occasions and rather do the rituals back at home.

The country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, has claimed 19 lives so far and infected 873 people. (ANI)

