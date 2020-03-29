Prison Break Season 6: Know returning actors, Know on production during Covid-19 epidemic

The premiere date of Prison Break Season 6 is a big mystery to the series lovers who have been ardently waiting for it since Season 5 dropped its finale on May 30, 2017. The making of sixth season was already confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertainment. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the imminent television series.

Fox has always been silent on the release of Prison Break Season 6. Sometimes, the main actors continue to post and comments on the production to ensure that fans do not get disappointed at all. Dominic Purcell (who plays the role of Lincoln Burrows) posted a small clip over Instagram with #prisonbreak6. He has also used the word 'patience', which means he advices fans to have patience and need to 'patiently' wait for Prison Break Season 6.

Although Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed, as you know, it is currently under production and we are still not sure whether it will be aired in 2020 or not. But many experts and media outlets have predicted in the last couple of months that it would be premiered anytime in 2020.

However, the production of sixth season must have been halted due to the coronavirus epidemic across the world. Based on the current situation of this pandemic, it is quite tough to expect the series to be released in this year.

As far as the cast and crew are concerned, Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively. Even Sara Tancredi will be returning in Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

Wentworth Miller once revealed that Prison Season 6 would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. However, according to the previous reports, the imminent season will be quite different from its previous seasons. Many believe that it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

