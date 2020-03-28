Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mirzapur Season 2 premiere, Pankaj Tripathi on his contribution, What more we can see

Mirzapur Season 2 premiere, Pankaj Tripathi on his contribution, What more we can see
Apart from Mirzapur Season 2, Pankaj Tripathi is also busy filming ’83 and Gunjan Saxena. He was asked when the second season would premiere. Image Credit: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video India

When is Mirzapur Season 2 going to be released? Fans are passionately wanting to know the premiere date of this much-awaited mainly during the time when they are compelled to stay at home due to the ongoing lockdown across country.

We are going to talk about Mirzapur Season 2 in this article. It has become one of the biggest international shows coming from India. When the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos visited Mumbai in January 2020 and found out time to interact with the filmmakers and actors from his busy schedule, Amazon Prime Video unveiled content slate with 14 Indian Original titles, including a mix of new series and returning seasons. Mirzapur was included in the list.

Recently Pankaj Tripathi has revealed that he has wrapped his worked for Mirzapur Season 2. "Main toh apna kaam kar ke aage kar chukka hoon. Kyunki primary bahut vyast rehta hoon na. Maine Apni zimedaari niptali nikal chukka hoon aage. The main lambe out of doors pe jaata hoon (I even have finished my percentage of work. I even have had a packed schedule. So, I actually have completed my obligations and moved on due to the fact I actually have lengthy out of doors schedules)," he said. Pankaj Tripathi has played the role of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur.

Apart from Mirzapur Season 2, Pankaj Tripathi is also busy filming '83 and Gunjan Saxena. He was asked when the second season would premiere. In response, he said, "Jis din mujhe pata chalega, sabse pehle main bata dunga (The day when I come to know, I will be the first person to declare it)".

Is Shweta Tripathi reprising her role in Mirzapur Season 2? Yes, the 34-year-old actress is all set to reprise her role Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in the much-awaited Mirzapur Season 2. The beautiful actress, who is best known for playing the role of Zenia Khan in the Disney Channel Original Series Kya Mast Hai Life, recently opened up about what all went into her 'zero make-up look'.

Mirzapur Season 2 doesn't have official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest update on the television series.

View this post on Instagram

कालीन bauji!

A post shared by Mirzapur Amazon (@yehhaimirzapur) on

Also Read: Is Sacred Games Season 3 confirmed? No. of episodes & what more we know

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

AP reports 14th COVID-19 case

Amaravati, Mar 28 PTI The 14th positive case of coronavirus was reported in Andhra Pradesh on SaturdayA 23-year-old worker, a native of Rajasthan currently residing in Sanjamala Mandal of Kurnool district, tested positive for coronavirus, d...

Death toll from coronavirus in Europe surges past 20,000: AFP. NSA

Death toll from coronavirus in Europe surges past 20,000 AFP. NSA...

Coronavirus: Lanka asks returnees from China to report to health authorities

Travellers who recently returned from Chennai in India have posed a high-risk in Sri Lankas efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the countrys health authorities said on Saturday, ordering them to immediately report to public health...

Andhra Pradesh govt sets up Covid-19 task force

Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a five-member task-force to monitor the spread of coronavirus in the state. The committee formed on Friday comprises of State Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Minister for Municipal Admin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020