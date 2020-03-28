Mirzapur Season 2 premiere, Pankaj Tripathi on his contribution, What more we can see

When is Mirzapur Season 2 going to be released? Fans are passionately wanting to know the premiere date of this much-awaited mainly during the time when they are compelled to stay at home due to the ongoing lockdown across country.

We are going to talk about Mirzapur Season 2 in this article. It has become one of the biggest international shows coming from India. When the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos visited Mumbai in January 2020 and found out time to interact with the filmmakers and actors from his busy schedule, Amazon Prime Video unveiled content slate with 14 Indian Original titles, including a mix of new series and returning seasons. Mirzapur was included in the list.

Recently Pankaj Tripathi has revealed that he has wrapped his worked for Mirzapur Season 2. "Main toh apna kaam kar ke aage kar chukka hoon. Kyunki primary bahut vyast rehta hoon na. Maine Apni zimedaari niptali nikal chukka hoon aage. The main lambe out of doors pe jaata hoon (I even have finished my percentage of work. I even have had a packed schedule. So, I actually have completed my obligations and moved on due to the fact I actually have lengthy out of doors schedules)," he said. Pankaj Tripathi has played the role of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur.

Apart from Mirzapur Season 2, Pankaj Tripathi is also busy filming '83 and Gunjan Saxena. He was asked when the second season would premiere. In response, he said, "Jis din mujhe pata chalega, sabse pehle main bata dunga (The day when I come to know, I will be the first person to declare it)".

Is Shweta Tripathi reprising her role in Mirzapur Season 2? Yes, the 34-year-old actress is all set to reprise her role Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in the much-awaited Mirzapur Season 2. The beautiful actress, who is best known for playing the role of Zenia Khan in the Disney Channel Original Series Kya Mast Hai Life, recently opened up about what all went into her 'zero make-up look'.

Mirzapur Season 2 doesn't have official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest update on the television series.

