'Chanakya' is a work in progress: Neeraj Pandey

Director Neeraj Pandey says despite the 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the team of his next, "Chanakya" is working on the Ajay Devgn-starrer while practising social distancing. Ajay is set to play the eponymous role in "Chanakya" , a historical drama on the master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta. The movie will mark the first collaboration between Ajay and Neeraj, known for films such as "A Wednesday", "Baby" and "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story". Neeraj said though the crew can't have meetings for the time being, they are constantly having discussions about the project over the phone or mail.

"It is a work in progress. There is discussion on anything and everything. All the various heads of departments are regularly in touch from VFX, concept, costume, art, production design to location, etc. "There are so many things that we have to discuss about how the script will be approached and the like. There is tons of work," the filmmaker told PTI.

With all production activity currently suspended in Indian entertainment industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Neeraj said it is too early to suggest that the shoot of "Chanakya" will also be affected. "It is very early to say. Let's see how things pan out in the near future and then we will see. All I can say is that the script is locked," he added. Neeraj is currently promoting Hotstar Special series "Special Ops", an action spy thriller which he has co-directed with Shivam Nair.

