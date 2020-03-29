Left Menu
Development News Edition

People don't call me Arun Govil, they call me Ram: 'Ramayan' star

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 13:16 IST
People don't call me Arun Govil, they call me Ram: 'Ramayan' star

When one tries to imagine Lord Ram, they invoke Arun Govil's smiling face from Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" and the actor says he is amazed that even after 33 years his image as the noble prince is so fresh in the minds of the viewers. The epic show, which also featured Deepika Chikhalia as Goddess Sita, started its yet another telecast on Doordarshan on Saturday. Its rerun comes at a time when the whole country is under the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Based on Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas, the series had originally aired during the 1987-88 period. Such was its success that both Govil and Chikhalia, along with Sunil Lahri, who essayed Lakshman, were catapulted to idolatry status.

Govil started his career in Bollywood in 1977 with Tarachand Barjatya’s “Paheli”, which he followed up with hits like “Sawan Ko Aane Do” and “Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin”. "Ramayan" came to him after he worked with Sagar on another popular series “Vikram and Betaal”.

"I remember I had given an audition for Ram and I failed initially. I don’t know what happened. The photoshoot happened with the look and make-up but I wasn’t looking like Lord Ram. "Then we thought of adding a smile and then everything got sorted," Govil told PTI in an interview.

The show's massive success brought fame for the lead star but it also had a downside. "After ‘Ramayan’, my film career was almost over. I was doing films before. But the image was so strong that the films didn’t happen. I tried working in serials and tried to come out of the image but it didn’t work... "I realised later that maybe God wanted me to be ‘Ram’, how many have been given this rare chance? People don’t call me Arun Govil, they call me ‘Ram’ and it is a big thing," he added.

For Chikhalia, the show's success opened a window of opportunities. Her journey post the series, led her to regional cinema, which was followed by politics and then to her husband’s business. Now she is back working in the movies, latest being 2019's "Bala" in which she played mother to Yami Gautam's character. “Life went on for 15 years, I had no time to breathe and think. Later lull period started settling in. For the last 8-10 years, I am trying to grow and find meaningful work. I have started exhibiting my paintings.

"For the last three years, I have been working in films and did two Gujarati projects. I did ‘Bala’ and I have another Hindi film. I am waiting for some good scripts,” she said. Unlike Govil, Chikhalia said she didn't find herself slotted in an image.

“For Arun and Sunil, the image was a big constraint. For them, it was a full stop. But for me, it was just the beginning, I was on a roll after that.” Govil believes the reason for the strong and lasting impression of “Ramayan” is the utmost honesty with which the serial was made. “When some things become popular then people think of doing the same thing. But with the kind of honesty ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharata’ were made, the other mythological weren’t. It is about being true and honest to your content and having belief and conviction in playing a god,” he said.

Sharing similar views, Chikhalia said mythological shows today lack simplicity. “Simplicity is not something that happens when you show glamour, it doesn’t happen when you put extravagant sets. Simplicity happens with a simple thought process and story.

“Like how Salman Khan films are different from Irrfan Khan’s. Similarly, I would never classify Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ with any other serial. It is not a serial. It is a holy scripture.” PTI KKP RB RDS RDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Athletics Federation of India to prepare new domestic calendar for senior athletes

The Planning Committee of Athletics Federation of India AFI has decided to prepare a new domestic calendar for senior athletes as most of the international competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed due to the corona...

Karnataka CM apprises Oppn leaders about steps to contain

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday convened an all-party meeting and apprised the Opposition leaders about the measures taken by the government to contain the coronavirus in the state. I have been regularly holding meeting since March...

Singapore reports 3rd coronavirus-linked death

A 70-year-old man in Singapore on Sunday died of the novel coronavirus after fighting the disease for 27 days, taking the countrys death toll in COVID-19 pandemic to three, officials said. The patient, a Singaporean citizen with no recent t...

In letter to PM, Rahul highlights plight of poor, says may need steps other than total lockdown as India's conditions unique.

In letter to PM, Rahul highlights plight of poor, says may need steps other than total lockdown as Indias conditions unique....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020