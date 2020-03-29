Left Menu
Blair Underwood initially rejected 'Sex and the City'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-03-2020 15:40 IST
Blair Underwood initially rejected 'Sex and the City'

Actor Blair Underwood has revealed that he had initially rejected the opportunity to be a part of popular TV series "Sex and the City" as he found his role to be too stereotypical. The actor had essayed the role of Dr. Robert Leeds on the HBO show,which ran from 1998 to 2004.

Discussing the show during “Strong Black Lead” podcast on Netflix, the actor said he was initially offered the role of the black record executive, who had a sister that didn’t want him to date white women. "I said no first, two years prior, because there was an episode, if you know 'Sex and the City', the fast one, Kim Cattrell’s character wanted to be with a Black man and it was all about the curiosity," Underwood, 55, said.

"What’s it like to be with a Black man? Are the rumours true? And I said, ‘Thank you, but no thank you. I appreciate it and I’m honoured.’ And I mean that, I don’t take that lightly when people offer you a job. But I said, 'I’m not interested in being the Black curiosity, but thank you'," he added. The actor was referring to the fifth episode of the third season "No Ifs, Ands, or Butts".

The network approached him again after two years with a new role but this time, Underwood couldn't say no to it because of his wife. "So two years later, they came back and had an offer to come join the show. And I said, ‘Is it going to be about his race or is he going to be a human being?’ They said, ‘Naw, he’s a doctor that’s in her building who she meets in the elevator and they hit it off'. That was important," the actor said.

