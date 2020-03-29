Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Bhumi Pednekar pledges donation to PM-CARES Fund

Joining the others in the battle against coronavirus, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday pledged to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 22:27 IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Joining the others in the battle against coronavirus, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday pledged to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. The 30-year-old actor shared the news of her willingness to support on Twitter and also urged everybody to contribute in whatever capacity one can "for those that are more vulnerable & in distress".

"I pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. Be it supplies, food, essentials or the research that humanity needs right now, our support matters. We need to stand up, In whatever capacity we can, for those that are more vulnerable & in distress@narendramodi#jaiho #IndiaFightsCorona," the tweet read. Many big names from the Bollywood industry have chipped in their support to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

Among them is actor Akshay Kumar, who on Saturday announced an amount of Rs 25 crore from his savings to the PM-CARES Fund. Following the 'Kesari' actor was Varun Dhawan who also took to Twitter to pledge his support by contributing Rs 30 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund.

Further Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee have also contributed their bit for the cause. Earlier on Sunday, Shilpa Shetty too pledged to donate a sum of Rs 21 lakh to the relief fund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

