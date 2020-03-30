Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:58 IST
Anushka-Virat, Kartik Aaryan pledge donations to PM-CARES, CM relief funds

Actor Anushka Sharma, her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan among others on Monday pledged money to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Taking to Twitter, the "Zero" star said the couple will donate to both, Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund and Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES).

"Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona," Anushka said. Kartik said it's the "absolute need of the hour" for people to come together as a nation. "Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I urge all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible," the "Love Aaj Kal" actor wrote.

"Good Newwz" star Diljit Dosanjh also took to Twitter to pledge Rs 20 lakh to the PM-CARES fund. "I’m committed to donating 20 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES Fund. Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan," Dosanjh said. Actor Shilpa Shetty, along with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, pledged to donate Rs 21 lakhs to PM-CARES.

"For humanity, our country and fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our bit. @TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji‘s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation." On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar came forward to announce that he will be donating Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES. Many in the industry stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds, including Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar among others. The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,071 on Monday, with death toll climbing to 29.

