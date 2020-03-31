Left Menu
John Wick: Chapter 4 release, Know more on casts, success paves way for Chapter 5

Updated: 31-03-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 01:12 IST
John Wick: Chapter 4 release, Know more on casts, success paves way for Chapter 5
Fans of Keanu Reeves need to wait for atleast one more year to see him in his full action mood in John Wick: Chapter 4. Image Credit: Flickr

The success of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has undoubtedly opened doors for John Wick: Chapter 4. The release of John Wick (Chapter 1) in 2014 conquered hearts of many fans across the globe. Read the texts below to get more information on Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4, which will feature Hollywood star Keanu Reeves in the titular role, will be released on May 21, 2021. According to Variety, the studio made the announcement via a text message to fans. "You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021," the message read.

Earlier a rumor popped up that started claiming that John Wick 4 would mark end to the franchise. But John Wick became one of the most unlikely action film franchises of the last few years. However, since the latest update on John Wick 5 surfaced, fans are highly excited knowing that the imminent Chapter 4 will not mark end to the franchise.

Fans of Keanu Reeves need to wait for atleast one more year to see him in his full action mood in John Wick: Chapter 4. However, the plot for the fourth instalment has been kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours.

As far as cast is concerned, Keanu Reeves will surely return in John Wick: Chapter 4. Some other actors like Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Jason Mantzoukas as Tick Tock Man, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick will return as Winston and Charon respectively.

The trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, is yet to be released. But the production for the fourth instalment must have been halted due to global coronavirus epidemic.

