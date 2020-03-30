Fast & Furious 9 release date postponed for 1 year, Will Fast & Furious 10 be deferred?

In November last year, we came to know that Fast & Furious 9 wrapped filming. The movie was slated to hit the big screens on May 20, 2020. But unfortunately, the global coronavirus epidemic has watered all fans' hope.

Fast & Furious 9 has been deferred for a year. As the coronavirus epidemic is spreading severely worldwide, the production companies has postponed it until April 2, 2021. Theatres remain closed in Italy, South Korea and China, where the virus has hit hardest. The theatres are almost closed in the United States with massive rising of coronavirus-affected patients every day.

The announcement of Fast & Furious 9's postponement was made by the lead star Vin Diesel on social media. "We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That's why it's especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May," he said.

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration," the 52-year-old actor, Vin Diesel, who played the role of Dominic Toretto in Fast & Furious movies, added.

Many movies and television series have already halted shooting and production, whereas several movies and series postponed their release dates due to this epidemic. There is often tens of millions of dollars in lost marketing revenue.

With the postponement of Fast & Furious 9 until April 2, 2021, Fast & Furious 10 is surely supposed to be postponed from its slated release date April 1, 2021. However, there has been no announcement on it till date.

New familiar faces have joined Fast & Furious 9 cast and worked with Vin Diesel and other actors. One of them is Cardi B. After conquering the music charts, Cardi B now enters the Hollywood movies with Fast & Furious 9. The rapper-turned-actress was on the set. Vin Diesel captioned the video "Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente... #Fast92020 #Fatherhood".

Apart from Cardi B, John Cena, Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett and Ozuna have also been cast in undisclosed roles. It has been confirmed that Jordana Brewster will return as Dom's younger sister, Mia Toretto. Michelle Rodriguez will return as Dom's wife, Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson will be back as Roman Peace, Ludacris as Tej Parker, Nathalie as Ramsey (a British computer hacktivist), Helen as Magdalene Shaw, Charlize Theron as Cipher and Michael as Buddy. Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is not returning in the movie.

The original premiere date for Fast & Furious 9 will surely be announced once the situation across the world comes under control. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

