'Locke and Key' renewed for second season

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:52 IST
Horror-fantasy series "Locke and Key" is set to return for a sophomore season on Netflix. The renewal comes over a month after the series debut in February, reported Deadline.

An adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, "Locke and Key" follows the Locke children who, after their fathers murder, migrate to their ancestral home in Maine only to find that the house has magical keys lends them some powers. The new season will see the stakes rise for the siblings as they embrace their role as the new Keepers of the Keys.

"We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of 'Locke and Key' alongside all of our amazing collaborators. "We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story," executive producers and co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said.

The first season featured Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, among others..

