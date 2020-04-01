Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaika Arora talks about perks of staying at home in new Instagram post

Sharing her daily schedule of lockdown days, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared a series of pictures and a video on Instagram.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:08 IST
Malaika Arora talks about perks of staying at home in new Instagram post
Malaika Arora (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing her daily schedule of lockdown days, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared a series of pictures and a video on Instagram. The fashion icon capped the post with a note which highlighted all the perks of staying at home.

Dressed in her comfy casuals, Arora was seen resting on her couch in the video that she posted. She posted a picture of a plate of sweets made by her and a picture of her group video calls with her best friends in the next one.

In the last picture, the ageless beauty is seen soaking in the sun in her balcony with her pet dog. "Cook, clean ,workout, staying positive , sleep,some introspection ,family time, repeat .... all the perks of stayin at home.... #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe," she captioned the post.

Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Arora too is staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,466 active cases and 38 death, while 132 people have been cured, as per the Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi discusses coronavirus crisis with Saudi counterpart

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart during which the two leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and underscored the importance of collaborative endeavour...

Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These resources will help ena...

Two Indias -- one at home doing yoga, other fighting for survival: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a dig at the government, saying there were two Indias with one at home doing yoga, watching Ramayan and playing antakshari, and the other trying to reach home and fighting for survival. A...

India's fiscal deficit may shoot to 6.2% of GDP in FY21: Fitch Solutions

Indias fiscal deficit in 2020-21 may shoot up to 6.2 per cent of the GDP from 3.5 per cent government estimate as a fallout of the Covid-19 economic stimulus package, Fitch Solutions said on Wednesday. With businesses disrupted due to the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020