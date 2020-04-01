Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justin Long, brother believe they contracted coronavirus but they haven't tested

PTI | Yakutsk | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:28 IST
Justin Long, brother believe they contracted coronavirus but they haven't tested

Hollywood star Justin Long believes he and his brother Christian contracted coronavirus after the latter's girlfriend returned from a work trip. In his podcast 'Life Is Short with Justin Long', the actor said they did not get tested as they are not in the "high-risk category", reported Entertainment Weekly.

"We should tell everyone that you actually have corona. You think you do. I might have it as well,” Long said. "I do have it. We’re not just being paranoid," his brother added.

Long said Christian's girlfriend Maggie developed a fever and dry cough after her work trip, "all the things that they're saying people have with COVID." Fortunately, Christian said she's feeling better after 12 days of recovery and her fever is gone. "The weird thing is, the day after she came down with symptoms, a couple of weeks ago, Justin and I came down with very mild versions of the exact same symptoms,” Christian said.

Long said they felt "achiness, some nausea, headaches, and then the tightness in the chests. But then the strangest thing happened, which we then read was typical of this disease... Maggie and Christian lost their sense of taste and smell." The actor said they did not get tested as they were not considered "high-enough risk". "As many of you know, you have to be in a high-risk group, which is older people and people with compromised immune systems, or it has to be severe enough in your system," he said.

The brothers said they were quarantining as their parents are in their '70s and '80s. Many actors and artistes have contacted coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who have since recovered, Idris Elba and 'The Society' actor Olivia Nikkanen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi discusses coronavirus crisis with Saudi counterpart

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart during which the two leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and underscored the importance of collaborative endeavour...

Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These resources will help ena...

Two Indias -- one at home doing yoga, other fighting for survival: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a dig at the government, saying there were two Indias with one at home doing yoga, watching Ramayan and playing antakshari, and the other trying to reach home and fighting for survival. A...

India's fiscal deficit may shoot to 6.2% of GDP in FY21: Fitch Solutions

Indias fiscal deficit in 2020-21 may shoot up to 6.2 per cent of the GDP from 3.5 per cent government estimate as a fallout of the Covid-19 economic stimulus package, Fitch Solutions said on Wednesday. With businesses disrupted due to the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020